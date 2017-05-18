Frecklington completes quartet of new signings

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington has expressed his delight at his summer signings so far - and hinted more could well follow before too long.

Frecklington added striker Craig King, midfielder Shane Clarke, striker Brad Wells and midfielder Jonathan Williams to his ranks this week, King having most recently played with Salford City and Clarke arriving from Boston United having spent time with Trinity in the past.

Wells played for Frecklington at Spalding this season, netting over 30 goals, whilst Williams returns to the Northolme having enjoyed good season with Belper Town.

Frecklington said: “Craig is a player I’ve seen progress up the ladder since having him at Worksop, where I was his assistant manager.

“He’s a work horse who possesses great skills and his awareness is right up there with the best in the league. He’s a player who’s used to winning football matches at Salford City and to get him to Gainsborough is a fantastic coup.

“Shane’s been on my radar since I took over at Gainsborough. I’ve been a long term admirer of his play and his leadership qualities. At 29 I believe his best years are coming up and he adds invaluable experience to this young group.

“Brad is 6ft 3in and a proper number nine, hungry to play as high as he can.

“I’m delighted to agree terms with Jonathan Williams from Belper Town. He is another player I’ve admired for a long time, he is well known to Gainsborough supporters after being at the club previously.

“He took the decision to drop down the levels to play regularly and develop his game. And even though he is still only 25, he’s technically brilliant. His passing range is frightening and is also something of a dead ball specialist. Jonathan comes on the back of an outstanding season for him personally, scoring 20 goals from midfield. He gives us a different dimension to our play.”

Frecklington added that several players from last season’s squad have either been offered or agreed terms to remain at the Northolme.

He said: “We made offers to the majority of the squad. Michael Jacklin, Josh Lacey, Nathan Jarman and Tom Davey have agreed terms while Chris Salt’s been made an offer so that’s to name but a few.

“Some lads have gone away to weigh up their options, while Jordan Thewlis got a great offer to return to Harrogate full-time.

“There will be further signings as more fresh blood is needed. I want players who are used to winning games as the winning mentality is so important.”