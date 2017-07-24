Ex-Chesterfield forward Wafula wants to grab Trinity chance with both hands

Have your say

Jonathan Wafula wants to grab his chance at Gainsborough Trinity with both hands.

The former Chesterfield youngster has plied his trade in non-League following his Proact release in 2013.

He signed for Trinity from Evo-Stik League First Division South champions Shaw Lane AFC earlier this summer.

And scored the only goal of the game in Trinity’s 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Lincoln United on Saturday.

“I’ve got a massive chance and I just want to make sure I take it,” the forward told Gainsborough Trinity TV.

“It’s different now working part time and trying to fit both in but I’ve just got to try and get the hang of it.

“The intensity is a lot different here. Hopefully in the big games we’ve got, like Mansfield next week, that will help us a lot.”

His one touch finish against Lincoln United was the product of a fast-flowing Trinity attack.

He added: “Hopefully the goal will give me a bit of confidence for the next one.”