Every game will be vital for the new-look Trinity

Determined assistant manager Terry Fleming says new-look Gainsborough Trinity know they face a difficult task next season.

The Holy Blues preserved their National League North status on the last day of the season after a terrific fight against relegation.

Fleming and manager Dave Frecklington, brought in after previous boss Dom Roma resigned at the start of the year, were rewarded for leading the great escape with a two-year contract.

But they know it will be difficult next season against side with much bigger budgets.

Already the management duo have brought in seven new players and Fleming said they hoped to further strengthen the squad.

But he warned: “In pre-season we will be looking to get the group into our way of thinking straight away.

“We need to hit the ground running when the season starts, so we have have different types of games pencilled in (for pre-season) that will test us.

“We need to make sure we are physically and mentally right (because) every game is going to be massively important for us when we get started.

“We are not here to be languishing at the bottom of the league, but we know it is going to be difficult so every game is important.

“If we can put results on the board that will br ing confidence and we can look forward to a half-decent season.”

The assistant manager played more than 300 games in the Football League — almost 200 at Lincoln City and more than 100 at Cambridge United.

He told Gainsborough Trinity TV he hoped that experience could help the players.

“A lot of the players have had lots of managers and coaches. We try to see something they might not have been told before,” he said.