Davie in top shape as Trinity shape up well

Thomas Davie reported back for pre-season training on Tuesday almost two stone lighter than the weight he finished last season, citing a new-found focus as Dave Frecklington’s new Gainsborough Trinity squad begins to take shape.

“I have a bit of a point to prove this year,” said Davie.

“I’ve had a good summer, but I’m back now and raring to go. I’m sharper, and faster than I was last season. “Circumstances last season meant really that Gainsborough Trinity fans didn’t really see the best of me last season, but I’m confident I can put that right this time round.”

The likeable youngster, who celebrated academic success during the summer months, gaining a degree in Sports Performance and Coaching, added: “I’m 22 years old and although it seems like I have been around for ages, I really feel now I have a point to prove.

“Personally I’m not happy with how last season went, playing for Bradford (Park Avenue) and Darlington before re-joining Trinity.

“I am simply committed to having a good season at Gainsborough, playing lots of games and scoring and creating lots too.”

Of the team’s chances, the versatile youngster believes Frecklinfton’s signings have breathed fresh life into the club

“I honestly think a top half finish is realistic for the group of players the gaffer has put together,” he said.

“Having played myself in the Evo-Stik leagues, I know that ĺeague at times is a pure battle - and that is what we are going to need to go and do in every game next season if we are going to compete.

“I’ve also come up against a few of the lads.

“Shane Clarke has been impressive when I’ve come up against him before. And Craig King at Salford has caused lots of problems with the way he floats around into pockets in the midfield.

“I think Trinity fans can prepare for an exciting season on the field.”