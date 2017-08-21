Can you help identify medal winner?

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of two Lincolnshire Senior League Championship medals won by Gainsborough Trinity.

The two medals, pictured above, are in good condition and are dated from 1894-95 and 1897-98.

David Copland, who is in possession of the medals, said: “However the medals are not engraved with the name of the club or a player, although it is likely the same player won both medals.”

Anyone who might be able to shed light on the owner’s identity can email sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk.