LETTER: Doctors ready to leave due to Brexit

A survey of European Union doctors by the British Medical Association has found more than four in 10 are considering leaving the UK in light of the EU referendum result.

At a time when the NHS is struggling to cope with rising demand and growing staff shortages, this would be catastrophic for our health service and the quality of patient care that it is able to provide.

With more than a third of GP practices in the East Midlands unable to fill vacancies in the past year and hospitals experiencing one of the worst winters on record, we cannot afford to lose any more doctors.

But it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about losing the experience and expertise that these doctors bring to the health system which is invaluable for both immediate and future patient care.

To ensure long-term stability for the NHS, the Government must act now. If like me, you don’t want to lose any of the valued and highly-skilled EU doctors that work in the UK, please contact your local MP and urge them to call for Prmie Minister Theresa May to grant permanent residence to all medical professionals and NHS staff working in the UK.

Dr Peter Holden

BMA East Midlands regional council chairman