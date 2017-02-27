WIN! Cirque du Soleil tickets

The spectacular Cirque du Soleil has embarked on its first-ever UK arena tour with its signature production, Varekai.

The critically-acclaimed show, updated and featuring new acts yet to be seen in the UK, is being staged at venues across the country, including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from Wednesday March 8 to Sunday March 12.

And you could be in the audience thanks to this exciting competition. For we have a pair of tickets to give away for opening night. Read on to see how you can enter.

Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world – a world where something else is possible. A world called Varekai.

The sky lets go a solitary young man, and the story of Varekai begins. Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

The word Varekai means “wherever” in the Romany language of the gypsies—the universal wanderers.

Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion that leads to Varekai.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, all you need to do to win is answer this simple question: What does the word Varekai mean in the Romany language of the gypsies?

Email your answer, name and phone number to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk before midday on Monday March 6.

Normal rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. For Ts and Cs visit this newspaper’s website.

Tickets for the show are priced from £51.40 to £61.20 and are available from www.motorpointarenanottingham.com and www.livenation.co.uk.