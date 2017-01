Police in Gainsborough have issued a warning to residents after a “number of reports” of a “prowler” targeting nursing homes in the town.

The reports were made overnight, January 19 to 20, relating to prowlers around care and nursing homes in the north of the town.

PCSO Samantha Evans said: “Could we please remind all residents to report any suspicious behaviour to police at the time, to enable officers to quickly attend the area and investigate.”