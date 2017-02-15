Wales runner to tackle Barcelona marathon for Bluebell Wood

One man from Wales near Dinnington is helping put Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice on the map, as he prepares to take on the Barcelona marathon on Sunday March 12.

Phil Cooper will be donning Bluebell Wood’s iconic purple vest for his first ever marathon, which he hopes will raise much needed funds for the 250 children and families who are supported by the hospice.

Although he has never run a marathon before, Phil said he is “excited” for the upcoming challenge and wants to “raise as much as possible”.

To make a donation visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/philipcooper2