Three suffer serious injuries after a Ka collides with a wall

Humberside Police were called at 1am on Sunday, August 20, after reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A161 near Epworth in North Lincolnshire.

A blue Ford KA left the road and collided with a wall.

The driver and two passengers in the car suffered serious injuries in the collision and all three remain in Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to their injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 37 of 20/08/17.