Thriving finance consultancy is named best in East Midlands

A successful finance business, based in Gainsborough, has scooped a prestigious award to mark its continued expansion.

The family-owned Darron Childs Practice, of Willingham Road, Lea, has been named top practice in its category throughout the East Midlands by a leading FTSE 100 wealth management company, St James’s Place.

Gainsborough-born Darron set up the business 15 years ago as a high-level investment and financial planning consultancy. It specialises in managing the investments of businesses and individuals and advising clients in complex areas of corporate finance, such as pensions and tax relief.

The practice also carries out lots of work in the community and for charity. Darron and his mother, Thelma Childs, were honoured at the 2016 West Lindsey Community Awards for their work with The Delvers local-history group, while thousands of pounds have been raised for charities through events such as a sponsored sky-dive and a golf day.

More activities are planned throughout 2017, including a gala celebration event in October.