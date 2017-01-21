Sample some far east treats at Japan Festival

Fresh new cultural activity will be coming to Lincolnshire this February half-term as Japan Festival returns for it’s fourth year.

The festival started in 2012 as a single-day event showcasing Japanese film.

However, the organisers – Lincoln-based non-profit Blueprint: Film Foundation – saw the growing demand for low-cost art and cultural activity within the city and have been working to expand the festival ever since.

Events this year will include a number of low-cost activities for families – providing access to arts for young people during the school holidays – as well as interesting and insightful events tailored for all ages ranges.

The festival will run from February 11-18 kicking off at Lincoln Drill Hall with a Nintendo gaming event.

The all-dayer will feature a number of different consoles and games stretching back to the early days of Nintendo and celebrating it’s recent successes.

Entry to the event is free (and you can challenge each other on all the available consoles and games at no cost) but if you’re feeling particularly brave or talented you can enter a tournament for £3 and win some amazing prizes.

During the festival, Japanese practitioners will travel from all over the UK to showcase their artwork, creativity and culture, providing first hand experiences that are interesting, informative and entertaining.

One stand-out show will be Ruchi’s The Tale of The Ancient Lights, a surprising and imaginative tale taking influences from manga, Japanese folklore and martial arts, culminating in a solo performance using magic, circus skills and dance.

The festival will also be running over Valentine’s Day – providing some engaging alternatives to your regular romantic activities.

During the day you can learn the art of Ikebana – Japanese flower arranging – and create your own minimalist arrangement to take home to your loved one.

In the evening, Stokes at The Collection will host some live classical Japanese music, featuring Akayo Hotta-Lister, a master of the Koto (Japan’s answer to the harp).

For the full programme, and to book tickets to events, go to www.japanfestival.co.uk

For more information, email admin@japanfestival.co.uk or follow the festival on Twitter at @japanfest

The project is supported by Lincoln Cultural Arts Partnership, Arts Council England, Awards for All, Sasakawa Foundation and the Japan Society.