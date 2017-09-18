Road closed after four vehicles leave road following oil spill

Four vehicles came off the road this morning after a suspected oil spill.

One of the vehicles came off the road and landed on its roof.

Three other vehicles are also believed to have span out of control.

The spillage happened between the A631 Harpswell Hill and Coachroad Hill and Dog Kennel Road just before 9am.

The incident caused the closure of Middle Street in Harpswell in both directions for the recovery of the vehicles and for the road to be cleaned.

A gritter has been at the location to help with the incident.

The road is still believed to be closed.