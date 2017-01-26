Rampton patient attacked three nurses after fears of moving

A Rampton patient went “completely out of control” and attacked three nurses because he feared being moved to a different hospital, a court heard.

Brian Gormley punched one man repeatedly in the face and set about two more with kicks and blows before he was restrained, on July 4, 2016.

Karen Beardsmore, prosecuting, said Gormley, who had been disruptive all day, began ripping his matress apart on the Aintree ward at 8pm.

“He was warned to stop but he seemed to go completely out of control,” she said.

Gormley, 33, admitted three counts of assault, via his solicitor, Jamie Nelson, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

One of the nurses was signed off work for two weeks after the attack, suffering from neck pain, loss of sensation, and difficulty eating.

The other two suffered cuts, swelling and bruising. All three were treated at Lincoln hospital.

Mr Nelson said Gormley, who has a “fairly extensive record for various assaults”, would remain in hospital “until it’s felt he no longer poses a threat to himself or others.”

He said Gormley had sustained a “horrific” brain injury after he was hit by another patient with a pool cue, and this made him act impulsively.

Gormley had been referred to a less secure hospital near his home town, said Mr Nelson, but was struggling with the prospect of moving and felt “insecure.”

“Sometimes patients intentionally act out under stress,” he said. “It appears that’s what happened on this occasion.”

Gormley was ordered to pay compensation of £150, £100 and £50 to each of the nurses.