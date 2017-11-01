Police statement on activity at Drinsey Nook

Lincolnshire Police has carried out a search warrant at Drinsey Nook this morning in connection with the force's Operation Pottery investigation.

That operation saw several family members jailed after being convicted of offences relating to modern slavery and fraud in Lincolnshire.

Today, amid the activity at Drinsey Nook a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "Although defendants are now serving sentences, we are now investigating possible offences of fraud, money laundering and proceeds of crime.

"We will update on this investigation when we are in a position to do so.

"Officers, who remain on site, are being assisted by Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire police, the Department for Work and Pensions, West Lindsey District Council and Newark and Sherwood Council.

"A 26-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of participating in organised crime, money laundering and theft."