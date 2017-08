Have your say

Police are appealing for help to identify this man who it is believed may be able to help them with their inquires into a theft.

A purse was stolen from the Caskgate Street Surgery and a bank card was then used at Tesco and McDonalds.

If you recognise this man, or this is you, please call 101 quoting 408 of 15/6.

Alternatively you can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.