Police investigating hit and run crash

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information relating to a hit and run crash.

The crash happened on October 13, at the Harpswell Hill roundabout connecting the A631 and the B1398, near Gainsborough.

The incident occurred just after 6pm, when a blue Ford Focus, sport model, collided with a motorcycle, before continuing along the A631 towards Hemswell Cliff.

Anyone with any information, including the registration number of the Ford Focus, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 470 of October 13, or ask for PC 626 Hope.