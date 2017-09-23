Police are investigating attack on Mansfield Town team bus

Lincolnshire Police are investigating an attack on the Mansfield Town team bus which happened on Saturday, September 16.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We and Lincoln City FC have been informed by Mansfield Town that at around 4.15pm their team bus was attacked at St. Catherine’s.

“This attack was carried out by a group of five or six youths and objects, believed to be bottles, were thrown at the bus and have caused approximately £1,000 of damage, as a body panel needs to be replaced.

“The group were also extremely abusive to the players and staff on the bus. The boys are believed to be aged between 16 and 18 and one was wearing blue shorts with a grey hoodie. He is approximately 5ft 11 and of a skinny build.

“Both we and the club are scanning CCTV to find these individuals but I would encourage them to come forward before we find them by speaking with Lincolnshire Police. If this was you, please accept responsibility and call 101.

“We also encourage fans and residents to report information to us. Although this has been caused by a minority it reflects badly on the city and fans, the vast majority of who behave impeccably every game.

“Again please call Lincolnshire Police if you can help or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”