PICTURES: Worksop Half Marathon and Hallow Fun Run

Thousands of runners, vampires and ghouls took to the streets for the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon and Fun Run at the weekend.

The annual event, organised by Worksop Harriers Athletics Club, kicked off at 10am Sunday morning.

In the spirit of the fun run sisters Maya and Connie Cubbon.

Both races started and finished at Outwood Academy Portland, with the half marathon course leading out towards Clumber Park.

The half marathon was won by Harvey Speed, of Coventry Godiva Harriers, in a time of one hour, 13 minutes.

The winner of the Halloween Fun Run was Kameron Rodgers, in a time of 10 minutes and four seconds.

Phil Skelton was third home in the half marathon.

Stephanie Burns wins the ladies half marathon.

Ian Phillips finishes second in the half marathon.

Harvey Speed wins the half marathon.

Boy of courage Bailey Matthews.

Graice Rose Walters winner of the ladies fun run.

Winner of the fun run.

Start of the fun run.