OUT AND ABOUT: Misterton Show to mark 75th anniversary with best event yet

This weekend sees the annual Misterton Show celebrate it’s 75th anniversary and to mark the occasion, the show will be a two-day event for the first time with a line-up of speakers and demonstrations.

And, also for the first time, the show will be held in All Saints church in the village.

Visitors can learn how to make stunning cake decorations, find out about bee-keeping and creating bee-friendly gardens, and hear BBC Radio Nottingham’s gardening expert talk about his life in horticulture and take questions from gardeners.

The speakers will be visiting the show on Sunday, September 25 with all three sessions taking place in the church room.

From 2pm to 3pm, Julie Parrish, from Top Class Cakes, will demonstrate how to make stunning cake decorations

From 3pm to 4pm, Penny Forsyth, from Treswell Honey will talke about bee keeping. Finally, from 4pm to 5pm, John Stirland, BBC Radio Nottingham and Notts TV’s gardening expert will give a talk on a life in horticulture.

As well as the guest speakers, the traditional growing and produce competitions will also take place.

Classes are for chrysanthemums and dahlias, roses and gladioli; fruit and vegetables; arts and crafts; floral art; pickles, chutneys and jams; tarts, mince pies and cakes.

There will also be special classes for children. New this year is an award for pupils of Misterton Primary School.

Entries for the show are invited on Saturday, September 24 and should be brought to the church between 10am and 2pm, when judging begins. Children’s classes are free to enter, while there is a 25p fee for each adult entry.

Exhibits in some classes may be reserved (ie, not sold at auction) on payment of a reservation fee.

A schedule of the 97 classes is available by calling 01427 891376. Members of the public can view the entries from 12noon on Sunday, September 25.

Talks and demonstrations follow from 2pm and awards will be presented at 5.30pm and entries auctioned at 6pm.

Entry to view the show is free, but donations are appreciated.