Organisations are moving to new location in Misterton

Three partner organisations, currently sharing The Misterton Centre, will move to a new home in the Library on 31 March.

Misterton Parish Council, Bassetlaw District Council, and Nottinghamshire Police will team up, sharing an office and working from the new base in a new partnership arrangement with Inspire. The three organisations have worked together for 10 years in The Misterton Centre, the former Co-op shop.

Chairman of the Parish Council, Barry Cooper, described the move as a great development for the village.

He said: “Not only will this move save ratepayers money, but it will also help to keep an essential service, the Library, going.

“We hope to develop the services there and, in time, open more hours.

“It will be over three years since we started discussing this move with the County Council.

“All credit to the Parish Clerk, Angela Harrison, and members of the Council’s Office Working Group for their persistence in helping to make this happen.”

Others who currently hold surgeries in Misterton, the MP and County Councillor, A1 Housing and Bassetlaw Action Centre, will also transfer to the Library.

Misterton Parish Council will help run the Library service and is currently recruiting volunteers.

Full training is provided and volunteers are needed to work during the Library’s opening hours which are Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm to 5.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The Parish Council hopes to open the Library for more hours in the future.

The Misterton Centre’s opening hours will remain unchanged, Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 3pm and Thursday and Friday 10am to 2pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help support the Library should contact The Misterton Centre on 01427 891872.

The move means that each organisation saves money on the cost of leasing the former Co-op building while helping to maintain the library service in Misterton.