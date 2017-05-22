Notts Police Officer commended for his bravery

The bravery, dedication and professionalism of life-saving Nottinghamshire Police officers was recognised at a recent awards ceremony.

Officers serving in the Force’s Uniformed Operational Command and Public Protection departments were honoured during the ceremony held at Mansfield Town Football Club.

Among the officers commended for their bravery and tenacity was PC 2707 Matt Steel.

In October last year he attended a flat in Kirkby-in-Ashfield with colleagues after concerns were raised for a man’s safety.

After receiving no reply to knocking or shouts the officers forced entry to search for the occupant.

On entering the living room area they came across the man who was kneeling on his sofa pointing a Second World War bayonetted rifle towards them.

Despite the precarious situation and having no safe method of withdrawing they made the decision to challenge the male, instructing him to drop the weapon.

After repeating this several times the man fortunately did as he was told, enabling him to be arrested without any problems. The weapon was found to be decommissioned but did have a bullet in the breach.

PC Steel and a fellow officer were commended for their bravery and tenacity at the awards ceremony held on May 10.

PC Steel, who has been a PC for 14 years, said: “I felt proud that my colleagues thought highly enough of me to nominate me for a commendation.

“I joined the Force because I wanted an exciting but different career where I wouldn’t be stuck indoors all day. What I enjoy most about being a PC is every day being different.”

It’s not too late to apply to become a Police Constable with Nottinghamshire Police.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Friday, May 26. .

The Force wants to recruit talented people with a diverse range of skills and experience who are committed to making a difference to the communities that it serves.

From being the first person to respond to an incident to providing a reassuring visible presence in local communities; from supporting victims and witnesses to protecting people from violence; from investigating crime to supporting other officers in crowd control; from building relationships to arresting offenders, no two days are ever the same.

If you’re looking for a varied and exciting new career then this could be your opportunity.

Nottinghamshire’s Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, said: “We have budgeted for 84 new police officers however we will be looking to increase that in the future.

“I want Nottinghamshire Police to be an employer of choice – I want to retain good people and attract new talent into the organisation.

“I very much want to ensure that this aspect of our organisational and operational effectiveness is promoted in a way which sees local jobs for local people and makes us better at both what we do and how we do it.

“I also want to make sure we are more representative of the communities we serve in 2017 and beyond.

“Recruiting from the widest pool of people will mean we recruit individuals who can speak other languages, understand other cultures and lifestyles and are willing to use those skills to the benefit of the community and the organisation.

“A more diverse workforce will build trust and confidence across communities, leading to sharing of information and closer working.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “This recruitment drive is good news for the public and good news for Nottinghamshire Police.

“These new recruits will mean that there are more officers around to help keep our communities safe. They will mean that there are more officers on the beat and in our neighbourhoods, there will be more people to tackle crimes such as domestic abuse and serious sexual assault and more people available to focus on the challenges posed by those committing crime on-line.

“This recruitment drive also offers us an opportunity to increase the diversity across the police workforce.

“It’s really important in order to maintain public trust and confidence that the Force reflects the community it serves and I know that Nottinghamshire Police has made real, tangible efforts and progress in recent years, reaching out to those communities which are currently under-represented within the Force.

“But we need to do more and I’m pleased to see the Force renewing those efforts during this recruitment process.”

For more details on how to apply visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/pc-recruitment.