New lease of life for Waddingham road

Resurfacing works will be taking place on the B1205 at Waddingham from Monday, March 6.

The work will take place between the junction with Stainton Avenue and the junction with Common Road, and, weather permitting, will be completed by Friday. March 10.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed between 9am and 4pm each day, with a signed diversion put in place directing traffic via the A15 and A631.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader, said: “This section of road has reached the end of its serviceable life. Resurfacing it will ensure it remains fit for purpose for many years.

“We’ll re-open the road at the end of each day, as long as it’s safe to do so, which will help mitigate the disruption caused.

“However, we would advise drivers to allow more time for their journeys.”