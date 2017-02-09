New council vans set to hit the road

Three new vans have joined North Lincolnshire Council’s fleet and are gearing up to start work on Monday (February 13).

The council’s waste teams will use the new 7.5 tonne Mitsubishi Fuso Canter vans for the bulky item collection service. Each van is fitted with a 1,000kg tail lift to allow large items to be easily put into the box on the back.

A duonic automated manual transmission, stop-start technology and modern braking systems make the vans much more efficient than older versions and reduce the running costs. To make the vehicles safer, they also have a lane departure warning system.

The three new vans replace a 10 year old van in the fleet and two other vehicles on long term hire.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for environment at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “By keeping our fleet up to date we can reduce the burden of older vehicles which can cost a lot to maintain. Our new vans are fitted with the latest technology to make sure they are safe, provide good fuel economy and reduce emissions.

“I am sure our drivers are itching to get behind the wheels of their new vans when they hit the roads soon.”

The council offers a bulky item collection service to allow residents to get rid of items too large to take to a household recycling centre. To request a bulky item collection – and maybe catch a glimpse of one of the new vans – please visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/waste or call us on 01724 297000.