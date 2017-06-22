NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford court results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Paul Acornley, 44, of Creswell Road, Worksop. Assaulted a male by beating him. Also had with him in a public place, namely Creswell Road, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster. Community order made with alcohol rehabilitatiton activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £150 in compensation and £85 in court costs.

Dean Binder, 28, of Baulk Lane, Worksop. Assault a police officer in the execution of his duty. Community order imposed with 200 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered £400 court costs and £150 in compensation.

Jonathan Windsor, 35, Elizabethan Gardens, Retford. Fined £200. Also ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Samantha Brown, 21, of Yew Tree Road, Ollerton. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Also damaged windows belonging to Newark and Sherwood Homes, to the under the value of £5,000. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 in compensation and £50 court costs.

MOTORING

Martin Bryan, 50, of Briar Lea, Retford. Drove a car, namely a Peugeot 207, on Avon Rise after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £280. Also ordered to oay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Marylin Dack, 64, North Road, Retford. Drove a car , namely a Vauxhall Antara, on Ordsall Park Road after consumung so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

THEFT

James Martin, 36, of Welbeck Road, Harworth. Stole alcoholic beverages, to the value of £85, belonging to Asda. Fined £80. Also ordered to oay £85 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £30.

Alex Kinsey, 30, of Gomersall Road, Retford. Stole lego, to the value of £44.99, belognging to Toymaster. Stole razor blades, to the value of £24.99, belonging to Savers. Jailed for 20 days. Offence so serious due to number of offences, aggravated by previous record. Also ordered to pay compensation of £69.98.

breach

Dean Dainty, 21, of Tiln Lane, Retford. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments as instructed. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay £30 in court costs.

David Summer, 36, of The Oval, Retford. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by displaying unacceptable behaviour. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious as unacceptable behaviour to staff. Must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay court costs of £60.

Paul Morris, 32, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield. Without reasonable excuse, was found with a female when prohibited from contacting her due to a restraining order. Jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

DAMAGE

Jamie Wilson, 29, of Chancery Lane, Retfford. Without reaosnable excuse, damaged a glass cabinet, five crystal glasses, a television and a glass picture grame to the value of £562. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order made to protect owner of items. Also ordered to pay £70 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

drugs

Shane Allison, 36, of Gateford Avenue, Worksop. Had in his possession a quantitiy of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to oay £85 in court costs and £250 in compensation.

OTHER

Graham Jamson, 35,of Pingle Close, Shireoaks. Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a female by making an unwanted approach to the vicinity of her work and leaving an unwanted letter on her car. Com munity order made with programme requirement. Restraining order made to protect victim. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Keeley Taylor, 21, of New Holles Court, Worksop. Deposited controlled waste, namely one black bin liner of household refuse and one mattress, on Newgate Street without an environmental permit. Fined £1,100. Also ordered to pay court costs of £449 and a victiim surcharge of £110.