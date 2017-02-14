NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford Court Results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Andrew Smith 46 of Ely Close Worksop admitted stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels from Asda. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £30 and costs of £40.

Samuel Isaac Lloyd Williams 38 c/o Colbeck House, Worksop, pleaded guilty to stealing £40 of meat from ASDA and razors of an unknown value from Wilkinsons. Offence serious because of wilful non-compliance with court order and offending on it. He was committed to prison to a total of eight weeks ad to pay £40 compensation.

Jane Turner 49 of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted stealing an electric hairbrush and a carton of milk to the value of £40.44 from Asda. She also admitted stealing Chloe fragrance worth £65 and Hugo Boss fragrance valued at £89 from Debenhams. Turner also failed to surrender to custody at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court. She was committed to prison for a total of 10 weeks. Offence so serious because of record of offending.

VIOLENCE

Tony Matkin 27 of Carlton Road Worksop, admitted assaulting a woman and damaging a police vehicle. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a restraining order. He was ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115 with costs of £85.

MOTORING

Jake Lewis Hawkis, 21 of Taunton Way , Retford was found guilty of using a large goods vehicle without insurance. He was fined £600 with victim surcharge of £60 £620 costs and disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Anne Marie Thompson 21 of Strawberry Road, Retford, was found guilty of driving whilst disqualified she was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for two years, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £200.

DRUGS

Andrew Barry Cooper 38, of Furnival Stree,t Manton, Worksop was found guilty of possession of and supplying a psychoactive substance, namely Clockwork Orange, para Box, Psy-Clone, Happy Joker and Insane Joker. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days costs of £300 and victim surcharge of £85.

Craig Anthony Hall 35, of King Street Worksop, admitted possessing 4.22g of class A drug cocaine. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Nicola Louise Smith 33, of Potter Street, Worksop admitted harassing a man by repeatedly attending his address and demanding money. She also pleaded guilty to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. A restraining order was made, she was fined £180 with costs of £200 and compensation of £30.