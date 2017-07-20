MP backs plan for Travelodge in Gainsborough town centre

Plans for a new Travelodge hotel at a historic site in Gainsborough town centre have been backed by the MP, Sir Edward Leigh.

West Lindsey District Council has already given planning consent to the demolition or alteration of buildings on Market Street and North Street, including the former Sun Inn pub, to make way for the hotel.

But because the site has links to the town’s heritage and some of the buildings have Listed status, further permission is needed from the government’s Secretary of Stake for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid.

So Sir Edward has written to Mr Javid, calling on him to agree to the demolition and changes and outlining the positive impact that he believes the redevelopment will have on jobs, investment and regeneration in Gainsborough, as well as enhancing a prominent area of the town.

Sir Edward said: “This scheme will bring much-needed hotel space to Gainsborough. Other than a handful of excellent bed-and-breakfasts, the hotel scene in the town is almost entirely absent.

“Local businesses have been crying out for somewhere to accommodate their visitors, and the local tourist economy is being hampered by the lack of a hotel of the proposed scale and standard. In the wider area, the hotel would also support the Robin Hood Airport nearby.

“The local council has worked hard to bring forward a more wide-ranging scheme than previously approved. It would deliver the retention, refurbishment and improvement of two listed buildings, and other unlisted buildings.

“The Roseway car park would also be significantly enhanced, and Travelodge, who will run the hotel, would accommodate a family restaurant too.”

The planning application was referred to Mr Javid in June, amd Sir Edward has urged “a prompt decision...so that this much-needed regeneration can take place”.

He goes on in his letter to the minister: “Many of the buildings to be demolished have little merit. These include the Sun Inn, which is not listed and is unremarkable, rundown and in desperate need of redevelopment. The benefits to Gainsborough from this scheme would be very significant indeed.”