Meet Lianne- Bassetlaw’s answer to Rapunzel who found internet fame thanks to 4ft long blonde hair

A Bassetlaw woman who became an internet sensation after growing her blonde hair past her knees says she is often stopped by awe-struck children in the street asking if she is the real-life Rapunzel.

Lianne Robinson, 28, from Retford, started growing her hair when she was 11 and now has a barnet that could rival that of the fairytale heroine in Disney’s “Tangled”.

Her four feet long hair has also earned her internet fame and an army of fans- with an Instagram following of more than 13,000 admirers.

The full-time mum told the Nottingham Post: “Kids ask if I’m Rapunzel.

“When I wear it down, I do get a lot of comments, like ‘is it real?’

“But I don’t have it down too much, mainly when I go out.

“I don’t suppose there are that many drawbacks to having hair this long - it’s quite alright to maintain.”

But she added that there have been times when she has trapped her hair in the car.

Lianne, who is mum to three-year-old Faith, uses whole bottles of shampoo and conditioner each week just to wash her long locks.

She added: “It’s easiest to wash in the shower.

“It’s not too bad if I have to lay in the bath and do it.

“I just use shampoo and conditioner - I don’t blow-dry it, and I don’t straighten it often. I wash it every day.”

Lianne says she doesn’t remember the sensation of having shoulder-length hair and hopes her daughter will follow in her footsteps also have extraordinary hair, saying: “I am going to grow her hair, definitely.”

Lianne, who has a cut twice a year, but only to trim the ends, said she had been “overwhelmed” by the level of support on Instagram and other sites.

“I’m a bit shocked,” she said. “I only set up my page about four months ago and it had about 300 followers. Now it’s got 13,300.

“It’s a bit overwhelming. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Lianne’s hairdresser, Sharni Knighton, owner of the Soul salon, in Bawtry, has been trimming her hair for five years.

She said: “I really enjoy doing Lianne’s hair - I find it quite good that she trusts me.

“I find it easy to do because it’s in good condition. It’s also very therapeutic.

“It’s so rare for a hairdresser to find someone with hair that long. And that’s her natural colour - that’s what makes people in awe.”