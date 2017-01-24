Marie Curie daffodil appeal needs your help

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie is asking people of Gainsborough to volunteer to collect for its Great Daffodil Appeal in the coming weeks.

Volunteering just two hours of your time to give out daffodil pins in return for a donation can help Marie Curie Nurses be there for people living with a terminal illness in their own homes.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fund-raising campaign, which takes places throughout February and March, but the charity needs people to sign up to volunteer now.

Gary Burr, community fund-raiser at Marie Curie, said: “We are calling on the people of Lincolnshire to help us make every daffodil count this year.

“All you have to do is encourage people to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin, it’s that simple.

“So round up your friends, family and colleagues and together we can help Marie Curie Nurses provide vitals hands on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones.”

Kelvin Carter, Marie Curie collector and face of The Great Daffodil Appeal, added: “Sylvia, my first wife, was a Marie Curie Nurse.

“She enjoyed being in a position to be able to help people, that was why she did nursing.

“When Sylvia was diagnosed with cancer, I knew that I couldn’t do her justice in looking after her in the way that she deserved to be.

“The Marie Curie hospice where she worked offered to look after her and I was absolutely delighted to think that the people who had worked with her, and loved her, were able to care for her.

“It was amazing – it couldn’t have been better.

“I raise money for the appeal in Sylvia’s memory.

“Two hours spent collecting isn’t a lot of time but every second counts.

“I would encourage anyone to collect – if I can do it, you can too.”

Gainsborough collections will take place on February 17 and 18 at Tesco, March 3 and 4 on the town centre streets, March 11 at Marshall Yard anx March 10, 11 and 12 at Morrisons.

Make every daffodil count and volunteer to support now.

You can book online at mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact Gary Burr on 07525 801531 or gary.burr@mariecurie.org.uk