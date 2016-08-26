Police issue warning to Land Rover owners

Lincs Police are encouraging owners of Land Rover Defender’s and Discovery’s to be vigilant following a spate of thefts across the county.

Eight vehicles have been stolen from across the county over the past three months.

Two of these were found having been stripped of parts and another had been burnt out. The remaining five have not yet been found.

During this time there has also been 14 cases where thieves have stolen parts from a Defender or attempted to do so.

Sally Picker, Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor, said: “These incidents have taken place at both residential addresses and on farms and we need owners to be on their guard.

“If you have one, please make sure it is secure in a garage and is fitted with an alarm and tracking device.

“In some cases, thieves have still been able to make off with the vehicle or parts from it, but taking these measures significantly increases your chances of preventing a theft.

“If anyone sees someone acting suspiciously around a vehicle of any type, please report it to us on 101.”

Or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.