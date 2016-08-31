Pete takes the plunge to record debut album

A Retford musician has achieved a long standing ambition by recording his debut album.

Pete Jackson recorded Two Birds at Swanyard Music in the town earlier this year.

And the album will enjoy its official launch at the Retford Beer Festival on October 8.

Pete said: “It’s been really exciting and I’m so glad I finally did it.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a number of years because always had songs but never got round to actually recording them.

“Eventually, I just realised that if I didn’t get it done soon, I’d never do it.

“So I’m really glad I started because I knew that if I didn’t start, I’d never finish.”

Several of the songs on the album are inspired by historical events with Retford connections, including how highwayman John Nevison was turned over to the law by a local landlady, the battle of Savestapol, where the cannon that sits in the centre of Retford was salvaged from, and the bizarre death of Lady Mellish of Hodsock Priory.

Pete continued: “The response to the album has been really good and it’s led to really interesting things.

“I’ve been featured in national magazines that support grassroots music and people in the industry, who are not friends or acquaintances, just music fans, have said how good they think the album and that’s been brilliant to hear.”

Pete also praised the work of Swanyard producer James Bennett for his part in making the record become a reality.

Pete continued: “Swanyard were great.

“I was really nervous beforehand but I would recommend Swanyard to anyone who wants to the chance to actually record music properly.

“It is exciting to think where this body of work may lead and the doors it could potentially open.

Fans can hear the tracks live at Retford Town Hall when the album is launched at the town’s beer festival.

Pete said: “I played there a couple of years ago and when they asked me back this year, I thought it would be the perfect place for the album launch and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The album is available to download or stream from iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and to order on CD at www.petejacksonoffcial.co.uk