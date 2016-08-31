MP’s climb in bid to open Armed Forces Covenant centre in Worksop

Bassetlaw MP John Mann summited Mount Kilimanjaro in a bid to raise funds for a an Armed Forces Covenant centre for Worksop’s former soldiers.

Mr Mann said he covered the cost of the gruelling climb himself and that “every penny” will go towards the new base, which would deal with housing, welfare and other vital services for the town’s ex-Army personnel.

The MP was inspired to scale Africa’s highest peak after seeing the difference the Armed Forces Covenant has already made in the district.

He said: “Without identifying individuals, one Bassetlaw example of how the Armed Services Covenant is already working is where a soldier who served in Afghanistan was badly impacted by the death of his comrades, and developed post traumatic stress disorder.

“Sadly, this led to conflict and violence with his wife.

“He pleaded guilty to assault and received help elsewhere in the country. His wife and their children left him and found housing through Bassetlaw District Council and A1 Housing.

“This could not happen without a council understanding the Armed Forces Covenant, which in unusual circumstances like this, applies to families as well,” Mr Mann added.

The North Nottinghamshire branches of the Royal British Legion and Helpfor Heroes, whose flags are now displayed at the top of Kilimanjaro, would operate from the centre should enough funds be raised to open it.

Mr Mann added: “I want to say a big thank you to Bassetlaw District Council and its leader, Simon Greaves, who has agreed to provide an office base in the heart of the council. It makes Bassetlaw the first place in Britain to have a proper centre for ensuring that the Armed Forces Covenant is delivered appropriately across the district.

“I am proud that we are the most advanced in the country in our support and I anticipate this new office base will deepen our commitment. The Covenant is not a policy to be filed, but an action plan that has to be carried forward.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served are treated fairly.

Find out more and donate at www.mann4bassetlaw.com.