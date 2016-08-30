Greenfingered resident scoops garden prize

A Gainsborough resident has taken the top prize in a garden competition looking to find the best creative use of a small space.

Margaret Conway scooped the award in the Acis in Bloom competition which is open to all of the social housing provider’s 5,500 homes.

The awards were judged by Acis Chief Executive Greg Bacon, A Place to Call Our Own’s Alan Withington and gardening expert Colin Bates.

Colin said: “The competition was incredible. There were so many beautiful gardens and you could really tell people put a lot of effort in making their gardens unique.”