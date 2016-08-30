Gainsborough born actress who starred in Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead to open Heritage Centre

Gainsborough born actress, Julia Deakin, will officially open the new and enhanced Gainsborough Heritage Centre on Saturday, September 3.

Exhibitions Officer, James Titley, said: “After a considerable amount of planning, work, and investment, we invite visitors old and new to come along and enjoy what we have to offer at our Grand Reopening weekend.

“For the first time in a decade, since we moved out of Marshall’s, we will be back with a fully operational and open Heritage Centre.

“The Heritage Centre will reopen on Saturday, September 3, with the official opening ceremony beginning at 10.30am.

“We are also delighted to announce that Julia Deakin, a television and film actress, starring in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Coronation Street will be opening the Heritage Centre.

“The weekend will be a living history weekend, where our costumed volunteers will bring the displays to life and take you back in time to Gainsborough’s halcyon days.”

Julia was born in Gainsborough in 1952.

Julia said: “My mum performed with the Gainsborough Operatic Society and I first went to the Kings Theatre oi Trinity Street aged two and this developed my interest in musicals and I performed in a musical called Annie Get your Gun aged nine.

“I am delighted to be invited to open the Gainsborough Heritage Centre.”

Chairman Andrew Birkitt said: “I am really excited about Gainsborough born, actress Julia Deakin officially opening what will effectively be a new look Heritage Centre.

“For the first time since moving to the new building we will be able to offer areas on all three floors of the Old Post Office to the general public.

“There will be loads of new exhibits to see, that we hope will give visitors a real flavour of the towns past.

“Of course this has been brought about by massive investment from WREN and ourselves of approximately £45,000, with £22,250 from WREN and the rest raised by our volunteers and numerous supporters to whom we will always be grateful for making this happen.”