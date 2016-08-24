Boozy immigration officer crashed into telegraph pole near Gainsborough

An immigration officer was more than twice over the legal limit when she crashed into a telegraph pole near Gainsborough, a court has heard.

Verity Cooper, 23, of Minster Road, Misterton, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard her Ford Focus was found by police on Fountain Hill, Walkeringham, at 1.15am on Sunday, August 7.

A breath test revealed she had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She told District Judge Jonathan Taaffe: “Stupidity led to this situation. There is no excuse.”

Witnesses saw her car swerving before the crash.

The court heard she is likely to lose her job as a result of the offence.

Cooper was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 28 months.