Aviation project secures grant

Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire has received a grant for more than £400,000 to help towards their project - “Lincolnshire in World War One: Bastion in the Air”.

The project, which will begin in early 2017 and run through to 2020, aims to highlight the importance and significant contribution the county made to the defence of the country and the development of aviation in World War One.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has awarded a grant to Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, which is part of Lincolnshire County Council and working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, of £423,500 which will be used to offer the public the opportunity of seeing a depiction of a World War One airfield, including flying replica fighter aircraft from the period, within a hangar on an operational RAF station in 2018.

In addition there will be an exhibition held at the Collection in Lincoln detailing the technical and social advances that such an important hub in military arms production brought to the county.

Councillor Roger Patterson from West Lindsey District Council said: “West Lindsey District Council is very pleased to support this fantastic heritage project.

“The fact that the Heritage Lottery Fund also supports this is a testament to the value of passing on the heritage of aviation in Lincolnshire to local, national and international visitors.

“Aviation is one of the main sectors for our visitor economy and I am sure this project will bring lots of visitors telling them the story of aviation in Lincolnshire.”

There will be travelling exhibitions at community centres and village halls at locations throughout Lincolnshire, detailing specific themes to local areas and what their particular contribution was and where community volunteers will be recruited and given training on supporting this project.