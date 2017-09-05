Lincs: See who has been in court

ALCOHOL

Aidas Zviega, 49, of St Andrews Street, Lincoln: driving under the influence of alcohol and without an insurance policy. Fined a total of £800 and must also pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

ASSAULT

Rachel Arundale, 29, of Cross Street, Gainsborough: assaulted police constable in the execution of his duty. Also entered a pub as a trespasser and stole alcohol. Community order made and must pay a total of £480 compensation.

MOTORING

Helen Lockwood, 29, of Newton Close, Gainsborough: driving without an insurance policy. Must pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Licence endorsed with six points.

Joseph Somerset, 21, of Laburnum Close, Worksop: speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joseph Sokoya, 25, of Greetwell Place, Lincoln: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, must also pay £66 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Viktors Ulberts, 43, of Monks Road, Lincoln: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must also pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Darren Giovannetti, 43, of Sudbrooke Drive, Lincoln: speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour limit. Fined £220 and must also pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Licence endorsed with three points.

OTHER

Tracy Smith, 33, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough: child failed to attend school regularly. Community order made and £85 victim surcharge.