Lincs: See who has been before the courts

THEFT

Christian Mawson, 19, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

Stole music speakers to the value of £18 belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £85 costs.

Also fined £50 and £30 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody after being released on bail.

MOTORING

Didio Deoliveira, 37, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £120, £20 victim surcharge, £120 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Laura Barratt, 32, of Grey Street, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for seven days.

Daniel Kane, 22, of The Quays, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

William Gilbert, 70, of Middle Street, Corringham.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Callum Bradley, 25, of Roman Pavement, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Michael Bird, 41, of Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Amy Lenton, 36, of Chedworth Road, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.