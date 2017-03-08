Lincs: See who has been before the courts

THEFT
Christian Mawson, 19, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough.
Stole music speakers to the value of £18 belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £85 costs.
Also fined £50 and £30 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody after being released on bail.
MOTORING
Didio Deoliveira, 37, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £120, £20 victim surcharge, £120 costs and licence endorsed with four points.
Laura Barratt, 32, of Grey Street, Gainsborough.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for seven days.
Daniel Kane, 22, of The Quays, Gainsborough.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.
William Gilbert, 70, of Middle Street, Corringham.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.
Callum Bradley, 25, of Roman Pavement, Lincoln.
Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Michael Bird, 41, of Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.
Amy Lenton, 36, of Chedworth Road, Lincoln.
Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.