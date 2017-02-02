Kids can enjoy DJ workshops, multi-sport and street dance at On Target project

Street dance, multi-sport and DJ workshops are among the activities on offer as part of a youth scheme being rolled out this year.

2017 is an exciting time for North Lincolnshire Council’s ‘On Target’ with new sessions starting at various locations, including in the Isle.

On Target is a programme of free activities for young people aged between eight and 19, and includes football, swimming, rock-it-ball, street dance, DJ workshops and multi-sport.

As part of the scheme, two girls-only football sessions have been launched in partnership with Scunthorpe United Community Sports and Education Trust and the Premier League.

The new sessions will be a chance for girls to come together, learn new skills and inspire each other to get involved in sport.

The sessions will run weekly on Fridays at Epworth 3G pitch at South Axholme Academy between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and Brigg Recreation Ground between 6pm to 7pm. They are open to girls of all abilities aged between eight and 19 years old. A timetable for all the On Target activities can be found at www.northlincs.gov.uk/ontarget.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “On Target is a brilliant programme that provides young people with a range of fun activities to get active. Taking part in physical activity is not only beneficial to your health it is a great way of socialising with friends and meeting new people.

“There are lots of free activities that young people can get involved in through On Target.

“This includes the brand new dance and girls only football sessions.

“Any young person who isn’t already taking part in On Target can turn up to any of the sessions. They just need to have a consent form.”

To encourage young people to get involved in physical activities, a promotion is being run throughout February.

Any young person new to the On Target sessions will receive a voucher for a free match ticket to watch Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park.

To take part in any sessions, a parent or guardian must complete a consent form available at: www.northlincs.gov.uk/ontarget.