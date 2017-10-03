Karen braves the shave for cancer charity

Losing her locks all in the name of charity was an Isle fundraiser last month.

Braving the shave was Karen Belton who had her hair cut to raise money for, and awareness of, Macmillan Cancer.

Karen explained why she decided to take part in the event: “I did it because I could.

“My health won’t let me do the more strenuous things that most people do such as the runs, bike rides, etc, although I do take part in the Lincoln Santa Run every year with a friend who slows down and walks with me.

“The reason for my shave was simple. We have family experience of cancers in different forms, the most recent being my uncle last year.”

The shave took place at at Rachel’s Room Barbers in Crowle. Rachel kindly gave her time for free as well as making a donation to the worthy cause.

Karen said: “I would like to thank those who have kindly donated and also make others aware that it’s not too late to donate via the website for brave the shave.

“All donations welcome and gratefully accepted on behalf of this great cause, as we never know if, and when, we may need their services and support.”

Click on this link and type in Karen Belton to bring up her fundraising page - https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/

The money raised will help Macmillan be there for people with cancer and their families.

A spokesman said: “We know cancer doesn’t just affect your body; it affects your whole life and the lives of people around you.

“The money you raise will mean we can be there for even more people now and in the future.

“With your support, we can provide nurses, support centres, advice lines and more.

“We’re here to help people living with cancer take back control so they can start to feel like themselves again.”

Find out more about the valuable work of Macmillan, and how to get involved, by visiting the website at www.macmillan.org.uk