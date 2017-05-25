Historic Domesday exhibition opens at Lincoln Castle

One of the most important documents in English history has gone on display at Lincoln Castle.

The Domesday Book is on loan from its permanent home at The National Archives, London, until September 3.

The exhibition also features Van Dyck's triptych painting of Charles I, lent by the Queen from the Royal Collection.

Castle spokesman Jon Hogan said: “The book has not been exhibited outside London in living memory.

“It’s an unmissable chance to see it in the grounds of a castle built by the king who ordered the Domesday survey.”

The book is being displayed alongside Magna Carta, the Charter of the Forest, art, artefacts, and treasures in the Battles and Dynasties exhibition.

For opening times and ticket details, see www.lincolncastle.com/domesday.