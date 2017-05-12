North Lincolnshire nurse to face fundraising marathon hike for Macmillan

A big hearted senior North Lincolnshire nurse is set get her walking boots on for a 26 mile marathon hike for Macmillan Cancer Support.

North Lincolnshire Care Group Associate Nurse Director Wendy Fisher, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH), will be stepping out on the Loch Lomond Mighty Hike on Saturday 3 June, in a bid to raise as much money as possible for her chosen charity.

Wendy said: “Most of us know someone close to us who has been affected by cancer and appreciate the kindness care and support offered by Macmillan nurses and carers.”

She added: “Although I’m a keen dog walker, this is a real personal challenge for me as I’ve never walked anywhere near this distance before.

“As well as clocking up the miles walking in my training, I’ve been using kettle bells and regularly attending Boogie Bounce sessions in Scunthorpe - so I’m hoping I’ll have the strength and stamina to see me through to the finishing line!”

Wendy hopes to complete the grueling hike in between eight and 12 hours, so she’ll be setting off bright and early from Drymen to hike along the beautiful eastern shore of Loch Lomond on the West Highland Way, before taking Three Lochs Way and finishing in the village of Tarbet.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Wendy can visit her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wendy-Fisher3