Knitters from across Northern Lincolnshire help dementia patients with twiddlemuffs

Keen knitters from across North Lincolnshire have picked up their needles and wool to help dementia patients at Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole hospitals.

The Scunthorpe knit and natter group, and the Grimsby knitting group were invited to an afternoon tea party during dementia awareness week to say thank you for their continued support.

The groups have been donating multi-coloured knitted sleeves, known as twiddlemuffs, to help keep dementia patients occupied when they feel restless or agitated while they are in hospital.

Quality matron Rachel Greenbeck invited the groups for tea and cakes to say thank you for their donations.

She said: “The knitted twiddlemuffs provide a source of visual, tactile and sensory stimulation, as well as keeping people’s hands cosy. They also provide comfort for people, and I have seen first-hand the big difference they can make. For the knitters they are a great way to use up any leftover wool from a previous project.”

She said for anyone living with dementia the world can sometimes be a confusing place, especially when they are taken out of their normal routine, such as being admitted to hospital.

Rachel added: “The dementia team and I wanted to thank our army of local knitters for all of their kind donations, so we invited them in for a cuppa and cake.”

The official charity of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), has recently launched its Golden Leaves appeal which aims to raise funds for specialist state-of-the-art equipment for dementia patients.

Community champion for the HTF Hayley Thompson said: “The appeal has been launched to help us buy two reminiscence therapy screens. These are touch screen units, pre-loaded with software which can be used by patients by themselves or with nurses/therapists/carers to engage them with a wide variety of activities including relaxation music, BBC archive clips, photos, interactive games and much more.”

If you would like to hear more about the HTF appeal, or how you can help donate old buttons and ribbons for our knitting groups, please contact community champion Hayley Thompson by ringing 03033 305672 or email her at: Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net