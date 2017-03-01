Financial support for people affected by cancer in Doncaster

A diagnosis of cancer is devastating and many people are faced with the additional worry of having to find hundreds of pounds a month to cover the costs of the disease.

Macmillan Cancer Support want to highlight the impact of cancer on people’s finances such as significant loss of income, additional travel costs to and from hospital appointments and increased heating bills.

Almost three in ten (29%) people with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber have no savings to cushion the financial impact of cancer according to new research by Macmillan Cancer Support. The charity’s new report, No Small Change, shows money worries can affect people with cancer when they least expect it.

The Macmillan Living Well Cancer Information Service, which is part funded by the charity and Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, in partnership with NHS Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, offers a lifeline to local people by helping people access the financial support that may be available to them.

The service, which started in 2014, supported more than 1000 people last year to access vital funds after a diagnosis of cancer.

Rob Milnthorp, 57, from Hexthorpe, was helped to receive a Macmillan Grant after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2016, he said:

“I wasn’t able to return to work following my cancer treatment and lost an enormous amount of weight. None of my clothes fitted me and there was no way I could afford a whole new wardrobe.

“I visited the team at Living Well, they supported me to access a Macmillan clothing grant, I received it one week after applying, I was so impressed.”

“The grant made a hell of a difference to me, I felt like some of my confidence was returning.”

Joanne O’Marr, Macmillan Living Well Cancer Information Service Lead, based at St John’s Information Centre said:

“People are surprised at how much their finances can be affected after receiving a cancer diagnosis. It’s often the last thing you would think about, but having cancer can be expensive.

“We are here to offer free confidential advice to patients, carers and family members about benefits and charitable grants that may be available.”

Macmillan wants to ensure people with cancer and money worries in Doncaster get the support they need, you can contact the team on 01302 796 853.

To find out more about the wider financial impact of cancer and get support visit macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries