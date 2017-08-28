Gainsborough police issue alert to residents after spate of thefts

Police in Gainsborough are warning residents to be on their guard following a spate of thefts from gardens.

Properties on Willoughby Chase, Darwin Street, Lea Road, Sandsfield Lane, Sunningdale Way, Northolme Mews and Mayflower Close have been targeted in recent weeks.

Items of garden furniture have been stolen, along with plants and planters, trellis, fence lights and metal animal ornaments.

PCSO Tracey Burnett, a member of the Gainsborough Town South policing team, said: “If you have planters and furniture in your gardens please take a photo of it and mark your items with your postcode in the best way you can.

“Use marker pens or paint on the underside on the items or decorate in a way that you would be able to recognise the items.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.