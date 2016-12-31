Gainsborough man’s New Year Honours MBE for services to Scouting

A Gainsborough man has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List for his work with the Scouts.

Maurice Brunting, aged 92, has been recognised because of his voluntary service to the organisation over many years.

Maurice has held a number of senior posts in the Scout Association, including district treasurer.

His legacies include improving the Scouting structures in both Middlesbrough and Gainsborough, increasing the number of Scouts and the opportunities available to them, drawing in and supporting new young leaders in their roles and making sure the facilities used by Scouts were fit for purpose.

His position as district commissioner saw him use his skills to create and train new leaders to take on failing groups and to establish the new senior troop in the Gainsborough area.

He launched the gang shows, a musical troop show, and developed the county’s campsite at Commondale.

A Scout Association spokesman said Maurice has “strived to extend each young person’s horizons, to enable them to fulfil their potential and to encourage active citizenship all within a framework of fun and friendship”.

Maurice said: “I feel honoured that I have received this. It came as a surprise.

“It’s thanks to the youth of Gainsborough and Middlesborough. Scouting has been my life and I enjoyed doing it.

“I received a letter from the cabinet office telling me the news and I wasn’t expecting it.”