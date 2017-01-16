Gainsborough: COURT LISTS

The following people from the Gainsborough area have recently appeared before the courts.

Louis Chareme, 35, of Penny Croft, Newton. Failed to give police information relating to the identity of a motorist who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Samuel Brightman, 26, of Heron Drive, Gainsborough. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Tom Otter Lane without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also ordered to pay £625 in court costs, a £312 fine and a victim surcharge of £31.

Reece Keeley, 24, of North Street, Gainsborough. Failed to give police information relating to the identity of a motorist who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for six months.

THEFT

John Parker, 31, of Lea Road, Gainsborough. Stole ladies’ cosmetics, of a value unknown, belonging to Tesco. Committed to prison for two weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Linda Gardiner, 42, of No Fixed Address. In Gainsborough, stole clothing, alcohol and baby food to the value of £93.50, belonging to Tesco. Also stole clothingg, to the value of £317.70, belonging to Primark in Lincoln and toys, of a value unknown, belonging to Wilkinsons in Gainsborough. Jailed for ten weeks.

Stewart Frow, 38, of Gordon Street, Gainsborough. Stole perfume, to the value of £98, belonging to Debenhams. Discharged conditionally for six months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

OTHER

John Smith-Grange, 30, of Riseholme Road, Gainsborough. Knowing that a large goods vehicle had been taken without consent of the owner, allowed himself to be carried in said vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.