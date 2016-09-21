Family company are shortlisted in the Midlands Family Business Awards

Obam Stairlifts, which helps people with mobility problems live more independently, has been shortlisted at the Midlands Family Business Awards.

Based in Sturton-by-Stow, Obam Stairlifts has been named among the finalists in the Employer of the Year category at the regional awards which celebrate those businesses run by families.

Director Chris Butroid said: “Me and my brother Steve are two of the four directors at Obam and we have always maintained that our team is one of our major strengths, so to be shortlisted in this category is a real privilege.

“Fellow directors Lee Ogden and Pete Morley also champion the family element of our set up which is echoed across the company and we are always looking for opportunities to invest in our team through additional training and support, so that we can best serve our customers.”

Since setting up the company in 2000, the Obam team has grown steadily to 19 people and includes office staff and engineers from across the county.

Sales Manager, Mark Buckley, said: “We know that by employing people who share our values and supporting them throughout their career with Obam that they’ll feel empowered and able to deliver great customer service to our wide client base.”

Also the company is automatically eligible for the People’s Choice Award, which is voted for by the public at www.familybusinessawards.co.uk.