“Extremely dangerous” thug jailed for violent night-time assaults

A man who carried out two attacks on innocent strangers has been jailed after a judge branded him “extremely dangerous”.

Liam Lytollis was on licence from an indeterminate prison sentence when he carried out the night-time assaults on Lord Street, Gainsborough, within two weeks of each other.

Lincoln Crown Court was told that the terms of his release from custody meant that Lytollis was supposed to be at home by 9pm each night, yet after being arrested for the first offence in the early hours of the morning he was bailed.

Lytollis then went on to commit the second assault but was again bailed despite the fact that he had breached his licence terms for a second time.

Deputy Judge Michael Stokes QC said that given Lytollis’ record of violence, it was “extraordinary” that he was twice bailed and only ended up in custody after missing a court appearance.

“These are the fifth and sixth times that, for no apparent reason, he has used considerable violence on an innocent member of the public. He is going to kill someone,” Deputy Judge Stokes said.

“Who made the decision to bail him? How on earth could a decision like that be made?”

Lytollis, 23, of no fixed address but formerly of Haldane Street, Gainsborough, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 8 and assault by beating on April 21. He also admitted failing to answer to his bail. He was jailed for three years and four months.

Deputy Judge Stokes, passing sentence, told him: “I am wholly satisfied from your record and behaviour that you are an extremely dangerous young man.”

Hannah Whelan, prosecuting, said the first incident took place half an hour after midnight on April 8 at the White Hart pub, on Lord Street.

Miss Whelan said: “The defendant was observed on CCTV behaving aggressive towards a female. They both threw drinks over each other. That caused the CCTV operator to watch the defendant.

“The defendant was then seen to walk up to Craig Middleton, who had nothing to do with the previous incident.

“The defendant punched him (Mr Middleton) once to the head. He fell to the floor unconscious and remained so until the police arrived.”

Mr Middleton was taken to Lincoln County Hospital where he was detained overnight before being discharged.

Lytollis was arrested and interviewed by police before being bailed.

Miss Whelan said that on the evening of April 21 Lytollis went on to assault a second man, again at the White Hart.

At the time Lytollis was in an argument with a woman when the victim, Paul Harness, intervened to assist the woman.

Lytollis swung two punches, the second of which connected causing two cuts around the right eye of Mr Harness.

Lytollis then went back into the pub and police arrived and arrested him.

The court was told that in 2011 Lytollis received an indeterminate sentence for public protection for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was released from that sentence in April 2016 but remained on licence for the rest of his life.

David Eager, in mitigation, said Lytollis admitted each of his latest offences and accepted he would receive a jail sentence.