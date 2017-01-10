Get into teaching with new recruitment website

A new Get into Teaching section has been launched on the TeachNorthLincs recruitment website to highlight the benefits of training to teach in North Lincolnshire.

The new section features videos of recent trainees reflecting on their experiences, and highlights the different options available to those looking to start a career in teaching.

North Lincolnshire Council launched TeachNorthLincs in January last year to provide a one stop shop for teaching and education sector jobs and training in our area. Through the website, email alerts, social media, and a new, simplified application process, TeachNorthLincs makes it even easier for you to find the perfect opportunity for you.

In just a year, the site has hosted around 200 teaching and school leadership vacancies and seen over 60,000 hits. On top of this, nearly 600 people have registered with the site to be the first to hear about the latest jobs in education.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are passionate about improving the education outcomes for all our children and young people in North Lincolnshire and have committed ourselves to being among the best areas for education in England by 2020.

“We have had extensive experience of supporting and training high quality teachers; the council works in partnership with schools to provide initial teacher training. The quality of support, collaboration and rapid success of our trainees has been highly praised by Ofsted.

“If you’re interested in starting a career in teaching but don’t know what options are available for you, visit the TeachNorthLincs website and find out how to take those first steps into this exciting and rewarding sector. For existing teachers, register your details on the site now and you can receive the latest vacancies direct to your inbox.”

You can visit the new Get into Teaching section on the TeachNorthLincs website now at teachnorthlincs.co.uk/get-into-teaching. You can also find TeachNorthLincs on Facebook and Twitter.